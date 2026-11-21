A humble village administrator from Krabi province is making national headlines after launching a campaign to pressure the government to reduce fuel prices.

Mano Khrueakaew arrived in Bangkok with his newly formed People's Revolutionary Front to Protect the Land in early November. The protesters are also demanding action to tackle rising living costs and the community drug abuse crisis.

Supporters have praised him for challenging government power, but critics suspect he is being manipulated by political bigwigs behind the scenes.

Mano, 52, is the kamnan of Tambon Krabi Noi – the local administrator in charge of a cluster of villages in the southern province of Krabi. The local headman said he didn’t care if he was fired from his post for leading the ongoing rally, as long as it helps alleviate his compatriots’ suffering.

Prompted by people’s suffering

Mano said he was driven to launch the campaign after witnessing villagers suffer increasing hardship from rising living costs and oil prices.

“I felt obliged to help them,” he said, adding that he was inspired by King Rama V’s directive for civil servants to alleviate suffering and promote people's well-being.

“If the campaign succeeds, the benefits will extend beyond Krabi Noi to people all over the country,” he added, accusing politicians and state officials of being indifferent to the suffering of the public they are meant to serve.

Mano rejects allegations that his move is politically motivated or aimed at bringing down the government.

“The campaign is driven by the people’s suffering. No political parties are involved,” he insisted.

In late October, Kamnan Mano threatened to lead a convoy of 1,000 vehicles from Krabi to Bangkok, demanding a blanket reduction in fuel prices of 10 baht per litre. However, only 80 vehicles and around 400 protesters made the 800km trip, arriving in Bangkok on November 8.

Yet the protest gathered momentum after gaining support from opposition politicians and political activists. Among those joining Mano at the Bangkok rally were former “yellow shirt” leader Sondhi Limthongkul, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader Sereepisut Temiyavej, Democrat Party deputy leader Chaichana Dechdecho, and Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom. Sondhi and Sereepisut even went as far as addressing protesters gathered outside Government House on November 11.

The rally comes just six months after Mano joined a rally at the same site to protest the Bhumjaithai-led government’s plan to build a “land bridge” in the South. He was later admonished by his superiors in Krabi for criticising the prime minister and the government in a speech he gave at the June protest.

11 years as a monk

In media briefings, Mano said he was born into a farming family in Krabi as the second of four children. After completing primary school, he spent 11 years in the monkhood, studying Buddhism in Bangkok at Wat Chana Songkhram and Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen.

He then earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, one of Thailand’s two Buddhist institutes of higher education.

After graduating, he began teaching at his hometown temple of Wat Kaew Korawaram, where he first ordained as a novice monk. Two years later, he left the monkhood and started a business selling CDs. Serving as a volunteer emcee at temple events made him a familiar face within the local community.

At 31, he decided to contest the local village headman election. He attributed his victory to his time in the monkhood.

“The villagers knew I had been ordained, and they believed that most monks were good people.”

After 10 years serving as village head, he was elected as the kamnan of Tambon Krabi Noi, a post he has served for the past 11 years.