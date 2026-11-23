Police are working to identify a woman whose body parts were discovered inside a sack at an illegal dumping site in Lat Phrao Soi 109, Yak 5, in Khlong Chan sub-district of Bang Kapi district last night.

Officers from Lat Phrao police station and rescue workers were alerted to a suspicious odour at around 9pm by local residents.

A local resident identified only as ‘Boy’, who first discovered the remains, told police that the landowner had asked him to check the property around 8pm after receiving complaints of a foul odour coming from the area, where locals frequently dump rubbish.

Upon inspecting the site, he found an old mattress covering a large green sack from which the smell was emanating.

Looking inside, he saw human legs before discovering the rest of a woman's body, prompting him to notify authorities immediately.

Lat Phrao police say that they have coordinated with forensic officers over examination of the scene and formal identification the victim.

Investigators are also reviewing missing persons reports, checking with neighbouring police stations and scouring the area for clues to help to track down the perpetrator.