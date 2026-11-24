The government will launch its first ‘Doctor Next Door’ community clinic on Wednesday at the Thung Song Hong housing estate in Bangkok's Lak Si district, bringing basic healthcare, telemedicine consultations and prescription services directly into residential neighbourhoods.

Deputy government spokeswoman, Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, said today that the pilot scheme is a joint effort between the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Public Health, the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

The initiative expands access under the universal healthcare scheme, widely known as the 30-baht health scheme, and will be rolled out to other densely populated communities nationwide.

The new community infirmary will offer five core services, beginning with basic health screenings, such as checking blood pressure, body temperature, pulse and respiratory rates, alongside basic wound dressing and first aid.

Patients will also have access to staff-assisted telemedicine consultations, enabling them to speak directly with doctors online and receive basic prescribed medications on-site or arrange for home delivery under set conditions.

To ensure continuity of care, the clinic will integrate patient records across healthcare facilities via the Health Link platform.

Residents can access these services by presenting their national ID card for eligibility verification.

The programme targets Thai citizens who are universal healthcare cardholders living in NHA estates and surrounding areas, particularly working-age adults, informal labourers, the elderly and vulnerable groups who face time or travel constraints when visiting hospitals.

Captain Patdarasm added that the model leverages technology to bring medical care closer to the public, reducing both travel expenses and hospital waiting times.