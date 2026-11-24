Thailand is to seek cooperation from Laos to address toxic contamination of the Mekong River, after cyanide and other heavy metals were found being used in gold panning in Laos.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri said yesterday that the use of poisonous substances in gold panning in Laos has become a matter of increasing concern for Thailand, adding that he will raise the matter with the permanent secretary of natural resources and environment to find ways to cope with the problem.

He also said that Thailand is ready to hold bilateral talks with Laos, adding that this issue will be a main agenda item at the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) leaders’ meeting in China next month.

Another issue of concern for Thailand, which will also be raised at the MLC meeting, is the construction of two dams on the Mekong River in Laos, namely the Sanakham Hydropower Project and the Phou Ngoy Dam.

Meanwhile, Pollution Control Department Director-General Surin Worakijthamrong has instructed the water quality management division to coordinate with the environment and pollution control office in Udon Thani province over closely monitoring and testing the quality of water in the Mekong River, after it was reported that cyanide and other heavy metals were detected in Huai Hin Lai in Xieng Khouang province in Laos.

On November 8, villagers in Ban Yuan and Pone Ngarm Nua in Xieng Khouang found many dead fish in a tributary of the Mekong River. Subsequent tests of the water and soil have confirmed excessive amounts of cyanide present. Excessive mercury and lead were also reported.

The source of the Huai Hin Lai stream is in a mountainous area in Paek township in Xieng Khouang and it flows into Pak Ngum district and finally into the Mekong River in Vientiane, opposite Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai.

The Pollution Control Department has been collecting water and sediment samples from the Mekong River for tests on regular basis. Results show water in the Mekong in Phon Phisai is safe and not contaminated by cyanide.