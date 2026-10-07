Thai teen rocker Nene Royal will make a special appearance at a reception for global financial leaders and participants attending the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings next week, Government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said yesterday.

Nene, 16, will perform two or three songs at the official reception, hosted by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, on Wednesday evening, October 14, at the Santimaitri Building at Government House.

She is scheduled to return directly from Singapore, where she will open for Avenged Sevenfold.

Ekkapob said the reception is intended not only to welcome VVIP guests from around the world but also to showcase Thailand’s cultural heritage and soft power, while presenting a positive image of the country to an international audience.

Thailand will host the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group from October 12 to 18, marking the second time the kingdom has staged the landmark event since 1991.

Nene, the winner of America’s Got Talent, has also been selected to provide the Thai voice for Billy, the 16-year-old protagonist of Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed.

The film follows Billy, an impulsive 16-year-old girl who accidentally unleashes a hidden magical power and is transported to the witches’ realm of Hexe. She must team up with her strict mother to uncover a family secret that could change the magical world forever.

The original English voice of Billy is provided by American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Nene’s experience as both a singer and performer makes her a natural choice for the Thai voice role, particularly as the character requires both spoken dialogue and singing.

Nene said she is very happy and excited to have been given the opportunity to voice one of the main characters in a Disney animation.

Thai musical sensation Nene Royal to showcase at IMF-World Bank reception

She said Billy is also 16, which makes it easier for her to relate to the character. Expressing Billy’s emotions, thoughts and personality entirely through her voice is, however, a new challenge for her.

Nene said she is excited to take on the challenge and will do her best to bring Billy to life.

Hexed is scheduled to be released in Thailand on November 26 this year.

Fans who want to see Nene perform before then can catch her at the opening ceremony of gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2026 at 11am on October 30 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Main photo by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan/Thai PBS