Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul hopes Thailand’s successful hosting of the 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings will help advance the country’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), describing membership as a “springboard for exponential development”.

Speaking to the media at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Friday evening, Anutin said hosting the meetings had given Thailand an opportunity to showcase its strengths in logistics, infrastructure and economic stability.

He said representatives from 191 countries had attended the meetings, which proceeded smoothly without any major complaints. He added that delegates were pleased with both the meetings and Thailand’s potential.

The government would now seek to translate that potential into improvements in the livelihoods, welfare and opportunities of Thai people, he said.

On efforts to build economic partnerships, Anutin said he and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had held discussions with financial and business leaders, including US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh and the OECD secretary-general.

US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh (left) shakes hands with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (right) during the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok.

Anutin said the OECD chief had expressed confidence that Thailand would eventually gain membership.

He added that joining the OECD would provide a springboard for Thailand to accelerate its development.

While acknowledging the challenges of hosting the IMF-World Bank meetings, Anutin said he was pleased with the outcome, which he believed would strengthen international confidence in Thailand.