Migration plays a key role in Thailand's social and economic growth, offering opportunities and potential if managed well and if migrant rights are protected, according to a report by the United Nations Network on Migration in Thailand.





The Thailand Migration Report, released today after a five-year gap, highlights the complex realities of migration in the country. The report is particularly timely as Thailand faces a growing influx of displaced people from Myanmar due to ongoing conflict there.





As a migration hub in Southeast Asia, Thailand is home to at least 5.3 million non-Thai nationals—an 8% increase from the 4.9 million recorded in the previous report.





Thailand serves not only as a destination for migrant workers, refugees, and trafficking victims but also as a transit point and a source of migrant workers for other countries.





“This report helps us understand the opportunities migrants bring and the challenges they face. It highlights Thailand’s crucial role as a Champion Country of the Global Compact for Migration,” said Michaela Friberg-Storey, the UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand.





Migrant workers from neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar are essential to Thailand’s economy, with over 2.3 million registered workers. However, many migrants experience low pay, poor working conditions, and limited access to social protection. The report calls for stronger legal and social protections for migrants.





“With the Myanmar conflict worsening, more people are fleeing to Thailand. Comprehensive policies are urgently needed to address their specific needs,” said Géraldine Ansart, Chief of Mission at IOM Thailand.





She emphasized the importance of creating pathways for all migrants to register, access services, and work under decent conditions.





The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional political instability on migration. Border closures and economic slowdowns disrupted millions of migrants’ lives, while political instability has driven more people to enter Thailand through informal routes, worsening humanitarian challenges.





The number of Myanmar migrants in irregular situations has doubled to 1.8 million since the 2019 report. However, this figure likely underestimates the actual number due to the challenges in tracking irregular migration.





Ansart expressed hope that the report would provide evidence to guide sustainable migration policies. With just a few years left to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, migration must be harnessed as a tool for progress.





To fully realize migration’s potential, Thailand needs stronger partnerships and policies that protect migrant rights while benefiting society.