Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launched a nationwide expansion of the crackdown on illegal Thai nominee shareholders in foreign-run businesses and land holdings today, announcing three key measures to protect national interests and enforce the rule of law.

Speaking on Monday, Anutin stated that the government will integrate efforts across all relevant agencies to target illicit foreign operations, forced sales of illegally acquired property and high-risk land ownership schemes.

He emphasised that the initiative represents a unified national effort rather than a top-down mandate.

Under the government's strategy, the crackdown focuses on cracking down on dishonest or illegal foreign businesses, including those involved in tax evasion and money laundering, auditing suspect land and building holdings to prevent nominees from transferring titles to third parties and establishing a long-term, integrated monitoring system spanning provincial governors and local land officials.

The Prime Minister noted that the operation will cross-reference data from law enforcement, tax authorities, business registries and immigration services to trace ultimate beneficial owners, financial trails and behind-the-scenes networks beyond those named on official deeds and shareholdings.

Addressing potential pushback, Anutin declared that no influential figures or corrupt officials are above the law, promising straightforward prosecution, asset seizures and full protection against threats or intimidation for officers enforcing the law.

He added that the integrated crackdown will also extend beyond land ownership nominees to tackle transnational crimes, drug and human trafficking.