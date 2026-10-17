The Transport Ministry will seek Cabinet approval to extend the maximum daily fare of 40 baht on the Purple and Red lines until the end of next year.

The current fare cap is due to expire on November 30. It applies to the Red Line, which runs from Bang Sue to Rangsit and from Bang Sue to Taling Chan, and the Purple Line, which runs from Tao Poon to Bang Phai.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said today that the ministry is considering extending the fare cap, with a decision expected by the end of this month. The proposal will then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Siripong said the 40-baht fare cap had helped boost ridership, with an average of 72,000 passengers using the Purple Line daily and 40,000 using the Red Line.