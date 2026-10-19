A third-party trademark application for "NENE" and "NENE ROYAL" was officially withdrawn today through the Department of Intellectual Property's (DIP) online portal, resolving a high-profile trademark dispute over the Thai pop artist's name.

DIP Director-General Jittima Srithaporn confirmed today that following the withdrawal by the unauthorised applicant, the department will proceed with examining the legitimate trademark applications filed by US-based Black Lotus Global LLC, which manages the rights of Thai artist Nene Royal.

Black Lotus Global submitted its application on September 11, covering three distinct categories: Class 9 (audio files, music, and digital media), Class 25 (fabrics and apparel), and Class 41 (music and entertainment services). The registration is being processed under a fast-track system, with final approval anticipated by February 2027.

Regarding international protections, Jittima noted that the DIP’s monitoring team has been tasked with tracking trademark filings abroad to protect Thai creators. A preliminary review revealed that a "NENE" trademark was registered in South Korea in 2024, prior to the artist's international rise.

The DIP reiterated that applicants who cannot prove a legitimate connection to a public figure or present explicit consent from the rights holder face rejection. The department advises artists and creators to register their commercial trademarks early to avoid preemptive third-party filings.