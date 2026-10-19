The government plans to launch a long-term mega-infrastructure project in fiscal year 2027 to divert water from the Chao Phraya River through Chainat and the Pasak River directly into the Gulf of Thailand, aiming to address recurrent central plains flooding.

The "Chainat-Pasak-Gulf" water diversion initiative, approved by the Cabinet, is expected to take seven years to complete. Designed as a permanent structural solution, the canal will significantly reduce water flow toward Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Bangkok during peak flood seasons before discharging into the Gulf of Thailand.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasised that the state spends 40 billion to 50 billion baht annually on short-term relief, including fuel, electricity for water pumps, and victim compensation.

He noted it is time to invest in a major long-term project to reduce future damages and fiscal burdens, adding he is unconcerned by critics labeling him "Mister Project."

During a field visit to Suphan Buri province alongside Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, the Prime Minister inspected the Song Phinong sluice gate under the Pho Phraya project.

He instructed officials to expand drainage capacity into the Tha Chin River and swiftly remove water hyacinths blocking waterways.

Addressing flood relief funding, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Nirat Pongsitthithavorn clarified that emergency disaster funds are drawn from the central budget rather than individual ministry allocations.

The government recently released an initial 4.7 billion baht from the fiscal 2026 central fund to accelerate compensation payments to affected households nationwide.