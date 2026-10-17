A search and rescue operation resumed on Saturday for a 60-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy who went missing while fishing at Lam Phra Phloeng Dam reservoir in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

The two, identified as Thavee Tharo and his nephew, Noppakao, are residents of Kok Samran village in Takhob sub-district.

Witnesses fishing nearby said they heard a boy scream for help and saw the man jump from the boat into the water. Both then went missing.

The Phuttha Tham 31 Foundation sent a team of divers to search for the pair, but they were not found before the operation was suspended at sunset on Friday.

The search resumed on Saturday morning. After several hours, rescuers found the fishing boat but had yet to locate the missing man and boy.