Thousands of central bankers, finance ministers and global development leaders are heading to the Thai capital as Bangkok prepares to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group from October 12 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

This flagship global event marks the return of the summit to Thailand for the first time in over 35 years, occurring at a crucial time for the world economy. It centres around global macroeconomic stability, job creation and sustainable development under the host country’s theme: ‘Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience’.

The Thai government plans to leverage this opportunity to shape global economic and fiscal policy through four core pillars.

The first centres on Digital and AI Transformation for Inclusive Growth, leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), such as ‘PromptPay’, cross-border QR payments and AI integration, to streamline public sector delivery, improve health systems and foster targeted fiscal policymaking.

The second focuses on Building Resilience in a Fragmented World, by expanding the role of middle powers to serve as bridges for international cooperation, highlighting Thailand's potential as a trusted hub for Asian trade, finance and investment to strengthen global supply chains.

The third aims at establishing a New Financial Architecture for Climate Adaptation, through reforms in international climate financing structures to support equitable energy transitions and private sector capital deployment in climate adaptation projects.

The fourth pillar addresses Demographic Shift and the Longevity Economy, turning the structural challenges of an aging population into new financial frameworks and economic drivers.

Beyond the host’s priorities, the broader multilateral agenda focus on critical international objectives across two primary finance bodies.

The World Bank Group’s priorities centre on mobilising private capital for jobs and infrastructure, exploring ‘Small AI’ applications in emerging markets, while managing risks and hosting the Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF) to address grassroots growth and equity.

IMF priorities include releasing the World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report to navigate inflation, interest rates and sovereign debt risks, alongside assessing Asia's structural economic adaptation towards service economies and FDI attraction.

The week-long event features several key milestones, starting with October 12 to 14 flagship seminars on AI development, private capital mobilisation and regional economic updates.

On October 15, ministers will gather for the Development Committee Ministerial Session.

On October 16, delegates will convene for the Official Annual Meetings Plenary Session.

On October 17, discussions will continue at the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary Session.

Leading the delegation of international financial organisations are Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, who will jointly chair high-level sessions focussed on capital mobilisation and global financial stability.

European financial leaders and ministers are attending in force, led by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Roland Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial Sovereignty of France, to discuss monetary policy directions amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Finance ministers from major global economic powers will participate in bilateral and multilateral discussions, including Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Lan Fo'an, Minister of Finance of China and John Healey, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom.

Senior leaders from ASEAN are also attending to strengthen regional economic resilience, led by Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore, and Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia.

Thailand’s host administration is led by Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Interior, who is overseeing national summit preparations.

Working alongside him are Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance, driving Thailand’s four-pillar policy agenda, and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, leading diplomatic and financial negotiations throughout the summit week.

Parallel events organised by the private sector and civil society will take place alongside the main meetings, focussing on key economic and development topics.

Discussions will cover anti-corruption measures, secure banking and financial systems, monetary policy adjustments for the green transition, climate change adaptation and community engagement through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Thailand will also showcase its soft power and local identity throughout the venue and programming. Event spaces will be decorated with distinctive local textiles, such as ‘Tai Lue Teen Jok’ woven fabric, elephant-pattern ‘pah khao mah’, and royal-pattern printed batik, while the catering highlights regional culinary heritage.

The food and beverage menu incorporates local and Geographical Indication (GI) ingredients, featured in dish concepts like revolving GI rice varieties, Betong grilled chicken sandwiches, Sakon Nakhon wagyu tarts, Nakhon Si Thammarat macadamia chocolate tarts and Khao Yai miso-seared Nile tilapia.