Thailand has emerged as Asia’s top ice cream exporter and the world’s 12th-largest, with exports continuing to grow this year.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), told the media this week that Thai ice cream exports reached US$136 million, or more than 4.47 billion baht, last year, accounting for 1.9% of the global market.

He said major Asian importers of Thai ice cream include Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as South Korea.

According to London-based Euromonitor International Ltd, Thailand’s ice cream market is expected to grow by 4% year on year this year, reaching about 12.6 billion baht.

Impulse ice cream purchases are expected to account for more than 90% of domestic sales volume.

The TPSO chief urged local ice cream operators to adjust their marketing strategies in line with changing consumer behaviour and global market trends by adopting innovations, creating distinctive brands and making better use of social media.

He also urged them to maintain established product strengths, such as flavour, health-consciousness and competitive pricing, to sustain their presence in domestic and international markets.

Current global trends in the ice cream market include innovations in product design, flavours and textures, such as mochi ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and limited-edition products.

Other trends include influencer- and social media-driven campaigns, affordable premium and value-added products, and growing consumer interest in health-conscious options.