The Cabinet has approved Phase 2 of the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ 60:40 co-payment scheme, allocating 43 billion baht from the 400-billion-baht emergency borrowing to extend cost of living relief for two months through November.

Under the approved extension, general participants will receive a 1,000-baht subsidy.

Meanwhile, state welfare cardholders will receive a one-off 700-baht top-up in October, bringing their total monthly allowance to 1,000 baht when combined with their standard 300-baht allocation.

“The extension is necessary to protect households from rising global energy prices and inflation caused by ongoing Middle East conflicts,” claimed Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

The remaining funds from Phase 1, where about 26 million participants used only 51% of the allocated budget, has allowed the government to reopen registrations via the ‘Pao Tang’ app, expanding potential coverage to 32.5 million people.

Individuals who do not pass the state welfare card appeal process, decisions on which are set to be announced on September 30, will be permitted to register for the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme.

Furthermore, Permanent Secretary for Finance Lavaron Sangsnit noted that global rating agency Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Thailand's economic outlook from “negative” to “stable,” citing effective management of energy-driven inflation while maintaining strict fiscal discipline.

Existing Phase 1 beneficiaries can confirm their participation for Phase 2 via the ‘Pao Tang’ application starting September 30 without re-registering.

The ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme is only open to Thai nationals.