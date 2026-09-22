The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Piya Raksakul as the new director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), replacing Yutthana Praedam.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat said the appointment was based on Piya’s suitability and past performance, rejecting suggestions that the reshuffle was politically motivated or linked to the Senate election collusion case.

Piya was a member of Election Commission (EC) Subcommittee 36, which reviewed allegations of collusion in the 2024 Senate election.

he subcommittee voted 5-2 to recommend dismissing allegations against 229 people, including the prime minister and members of his party’s executive board. Piya was among the five members who voted in favour of dismissing the allegations.

The full EC later decided on September 14 to pursue proceedings against 77 people in the wider case, while taking no action against Anutin and his party executives over allegations that they had provided political assistance to Senate candidates.

iLaw, a civil society organisation that advocates legal and political reform, and other critics have raised questions about Piya’s role on Subcommittee 36.

A group of reserve Senate candidates also petitioned the EC seeking his removal from the panel, citing concerns over the subcommittee’s decision and his role.

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork has also criticised reports that Piya could become the new DSI chief, particularly because of his previous role in the Senate election case.

During a parliamentary debate on the Justice Ministry’s budget on September 9, she questioned whether the DSI would be able to effectively investigate the Senate election collusion case if Piya became director-general.