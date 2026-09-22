Floral garlands are what Thais used to use in religious devotion and traditional ceremonies and they are making a comeback in 2026, but this time as hair accessories, as they once were.

Photo taken by Nutthapon Chatreejansakun

Floral garlands, or 'Phuang Malai’, hold deep cultural significance for Thais. Thais used Phuang Malai to express gratitude to family members by carefully selecting flowers and stringing them into a garland, as these represent love, wealth, luck, peace and stability.

Later, these garlands evolved to be used to honour deities in temples and to commemorate special occasions, including Mother's Day, weddings and traditional Thai performances.

What does it mean, though, when garlands are used as hair accessories?

Photo taken by Nutthapon Chatreejansakun

Although it is unclear how or why the trend started, they became popular through social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram. Interestingly, Thais have worn something similar before.

In the past, royalty favoured high hairstyles, as they symbolised sovereign power and prestige. These 'Bouffant' hairdos were adorned with fresh flowers and secured with a garland, or a 'Phra Kiao’. 'Kiao' means hair ornaments and they later evolved into head ornaments made from metals, such as gold, silver and a red gold alloy.

Over time, this 'kiao' faded away, but they are still used as a logo for many well-known schools and universities to this day, because 'Phra Kiao' was designed as a royal emblem and the associated schools.

This trend, which is going viral on social media, originates from Pak Khlong Talat, Bangkok's historic flower market.

Pak Klong Talat is considered the fourth-best flower market in the world, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Originally, it was a floating market during the reign of King Rama I (1782-1809). Over time, it became a large fish market during King Rama V's reign (1868-1910), thanks to its proximity to Thailand's iconic Chao Phraya River.

Around 70 years ago, Pak Khlong Talat transformed into a fresh fruit, vegetable and flower market.

This isn't the first time Pak Khlong Talat has been a popular place, especially among Gen Z.

In March, young people came here to select lotus blossoms and take pictures during the golden hour on the Memorial Bridge just next door.

Like floral garlands, lotus flowers are used on religious occasions. When this trend became trendy, many Thais were surprised that something once used for ceremonies could be regarded as beautiful by younger generations.