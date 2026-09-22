A search-and-rescue operation is under way off Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, after a fishing vessel sank in heavy weather, leaving seven crew members missing and 13 rescued.

The S. Kanjanawaree 888, carrying 20 crew members, was hit by strong winds and high waves before sinking on Monday night, at about 10pm.

The incident occurred in deep waters off the Samae San channel, about four to five hours from the coast.

Samae San patrol officers were alerted to the incident today by the local subdistrict chief, who was contacted by another vessel, the Hanumanchaiwaree 998.

Thirteen crew members were pulled from the sea safely, but seven others remain unaccounted for.

The Royal Thai Navy and local fishermen have deployed vessels to search the area for the missing crew members.

Authorities are currently verifying the exact coordinates of the wreck to determine legal jurisdiction, as the sinking took place in open waters between Samae San Bay and Prachuap Khiri Khan province.