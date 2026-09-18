The Ministry of Finance is preparing to submit a proposal to the Cabinet on September 22 to extend the second phase of the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme for two months, maintaining the original 60/40 co-payment ratio, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Thursday.

Ekniti clarified that the extension will not involve transferring funds allocated for energy transition under the emergency loan decree.

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry and chairman of the loan’s screening committee, stated that the committee had agreed to extend the scheme to ease the cost of living rises as global crude oil prices reach and exceed US$100 per barrel.

Lavaron withheld specific details regarding the updated framework to avoid public confusion, noting that the final decision rests with the Cabinet.

The extension of the scheme’s second phase will not draw from the energy transition budget, as residual funds from the initial phase, during which approximately 90 billion baht was spent, along with nearly 50 billion baht remaining in the relief pool, are sufficient to cover the costs without reallocating funds.

Following the committee's decision, state welfare cardholders will continue to receive subsidies, though the entitlement will apply exclusively to newly qualified recipients.

Those disqualified from the welfare card scheme will receive the same co-payment benefits as the general public.