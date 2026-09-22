The royal cremation ceremony for the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, is set to be held from December 15 to 19 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

On December 15, a royal merit-making ceremony will be held before the royal cremation. The royal urn will be carried to the royal crematorium on December 16, where the cremation will take place.

On December 17, the royal ashes will be collected and carried to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The following day, a royal merit-making ceremony will be held for the royal ashes.

On December 19, the urn containing the royal ashes will be carried to and placed in the royal apartment at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. The royal relics will also be enshrined at Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram and Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

The schedule was announced after a meeting on preparations for the royal cremation, chaired by PM’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi.

Supamas said the meeting focused on preparations during the final three months, from October until the completion of the royal ceremonies.

“The royal ceremonies are of immense importance to the Thai people. I urge all sectors to work closely together to disseminate information about Her Majesty’s boundless benevolence, as well as the beauty of Thai arts and culture, wisdom and fine craftsmanship in accordance with traditional royal customs,” Supamas said.