The government will pay 1,000 baht to Thai recipients of the second phase of the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme, to be spent in October and November under the 60:40 co-payment scheme, government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said today.

He added that, during the same period, state welfare card holders will each receive 700 baht in addition to the 300 baht they will be receiving from the government.

The spokesman insisted that the government will not ask for additional funding or take budget from elsewhere to fund the scheme.

The Finance Ministry will propose the second phase of the Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme to the Cabinet on Tuesday.