Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi International Airport have detained two foreigners arriving from Indonesia for allegedly attempting to smuggle US dollar banknotes worth about 56 million baht into Thailand.

The arrests were made on September 30, when customs officials searched the luggage of the two passengers arriving from Jakarta and found the US banknotes concealed inside.

Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office, said the two passengers were found carrying the concealed banknotes during the search.

Photo by Customs Department

Santanee said the Customs Department has continued surveillance and screening of “high-risk” passengers to prevent the cross-border smuggling of currency.

The department also reminded people who wish to take Thai or foreign currency or negotiable instruments into or out of Thailand to fully comply with the relevant rules and laws.