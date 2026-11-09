The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather advisory this morning, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the southern region, bringing the possibility of flash flooding, as a new high-pressure system from China moves over northern Thailand.

Southern residents living near foothills, waterways and in low-lying areas have been advised to brace for sudden flooding and runoffs.

The southern east coast faces rain covering 70% of the area, with torrential downpours expected in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, as well as heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Yala.

In contrast, northern Thailand will see less rain.

Temperatures in the northeast are projected to drop by 2-4°C with strong winds, as the cold air mass spreads across the region.

Offshore conditions are also deteriorating. Waves in the southern Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 2 metres, higher during thundershowers.

Mariners across the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas.