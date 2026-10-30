The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will transfer 284.8 million baht in flood relief payments on Friday to 38,194 households across Bangkok and 16 provinces affected by floods.

DDPM Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn stated that the DDPM, the Government Savings Bank (GSB), and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have managed the budget and transferred flood relief funds directly to affected residents in several areas.

The disbursement is part of a Cabinet-approved financial assistance program that has already distributed 11.1 billion baht to over 1.49 million households in 55 provinces.

Of the total households receiving aid today, 23,462 will receive 9,000 baht each, while 14,732 will receive 5,000 baht. In Bangkok alone, 10,169 certified households are scheduled to receive compensation.

The affected regions included in this payout cycle cover Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Khon Kaen, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Phangnga, and Bangkok.

The GSB will process transfers starting at 11am to accounts linked with national identification numbers.