UNESCO Global Geopark status for Satun has received a ‘Yellow Card’ and risks the chance of withdrawal if it fails to meet the required criteria in a reassessment next year, Niphon Chamnongsirisak, the director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources, said today.

He said that UNESCO has recommended that Thailand improves its management system, especially regarding the lack of a permanent management structure and insufficient coordination between relevant agencies in Satun.

These are identified as key areas requiring urgent attention, he said.

Satun geopark covers a total area of 2,597 square kilometres in Thung Wa, Muang, La-ngu and Manang districts. It also covers parts of two national parks, Tarutao and Mu Ko Phetra.

Niphon said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has not ignored the problem and has been working with the Satun provincial administration and relevant agencies to address the concerns.

Meanwhile, Satun Governor Khanit Khongchuai has been working with the Satun geopark management team, the Department of Mineral Resources and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to improve the management structure. The plan includes the appointment of a new director for the geopark and restructuring of the working committee.

Satun Global Geopark is required to submit a progress report on its development and supporting documentation to UNESCO by the end of January, 2027.

If the geopark meets the requirements, it will retain UNESCO Global Geopark status for four years. If not, the designation of UNESCO Global Geopark might be revoked.

Niphon stressed that the ministry is fully committed to preserving the UNESCO status.