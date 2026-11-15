More than 700 motorcyclists were arrested for traffic violations by Phetchabun police on Friday and Saturday, as thousands of bikers from various provinces joined a “no bathing” trip to the popular Phu Thap Boek mountain retreat to sample the cool weather and witness the mists of the cold season.

According to Phetchabun police, a total of 1,308 motorcycles were stopped and checked, but only 794 bikers have been charged for violating traffic laws in the past two days. 23 motorbikes were seized and two bikers were detained after police found 94 methamphetamine tablets in their possession.

Police said that the most common offence found was riding without crash helmets, followed by riding without a driving licence. One motorcycle caught fire because of an oil leak, but the fire was quickly extinguished and the rider is safe.

Yesterday, one motorcycle was involved in a road incident on Saraburi-Lom Sak Road. One man was injured and was rushed to Nong Phai Hospital for treatment.

The motorcycles caused a lot of noise, but no violent incidents have been reported.

Police estimated that as many as 10,000 bikers visited Phu Thap Boek during this weekend.