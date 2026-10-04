Thailand and Laos have set an ambitious goal of boosting bilateral trade to US$11 billion by 2027 during high-level talks in Luang Prabang on Friday.

The two countries’ economic push is part of a broader strategy to transform border transport networks into major international trade corridors.

The target was highlighted at the 23rd Meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Laos' Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane

To increase trade, the two sides agreed to streamline border logistics, upgrade key checkpoints, bridges and road links, and align digital economy policies.

Both sides also noted that expanding Thai-Lao transport corridors would serve as pivotal links connecting Southeast Asian supply chains with regional trade routes extending to China, Central Asia and Europe.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow

The two countries also emphasised clean-energy integration and support for the ASEAN Power Grid.

Beyond trade and infrastructure, both sides pledged to strengthen border security mechanisms to combat transnational crime, including narcotics smuggling, human trafficking and online scam syndicates.

Photo by Thai Foreign Ministry

They also agreed to address environmental and social priorities, including joint water-resource management and transboundary haze mitigation under the “Clear Sky Strategy”.

The two countries set a joint tourism target of 3 million visitors annually, supported by local partnerships such as the sister-city relationship between Nan province and Luang Prabang.

Sihasak also inspected construction of the Chiang Man–Luang Prabang Bridge, which is expected to provide a direct link between Nan and the UNESCO World Heritage town.