A French national who owns Samui Exotic Park on Samui Island appeared before immigration police yesterday and was notified of a deportation order citing previous behaviour deemed a serious threat to the public.

Kevin Dimino arrived with his wife, Jin, at the Surat Thani Immigration Office on the island.

Pol Col Naruwat Phutthawiro, superintendent of Surat Thani Immigration, read the deportation order to Dimino, citing six incidents that authorities described as posing a serious threat to society.

The order alleges that Dimino had harassed and verbally abused the owner and teachers of a language school in the area.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a foreign national, injuring the person’s leg and threatening the person with a knife.

He allegedly behaved abusively, shouting and using vulgar language in front of private premises.

According to the order, Dimino assaulted a foreign tourist and threw a sign at the person, while using offensive language towards the tourist’s family.

Another allegation involved posts inviting people who oppose or dislike nationals of certain countries to gather at his zoo for a symbolic political or religious demonstration.

His posts appeared intended to create divisions along racial, religious and political lines.

Another incident cited in the order was his removal from a domestic passenger aircraft by airline staff after police were called following his alleged threats against fellow passengers.

After being notified of the order, Dimino was taken into custody pending the process of repatriation to France.

The order, signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in his capacity as interior minister on Sept 7, makes Dimino the second foreign national to be ordered deported from Thailand in connection with the dispute.

The ministry previously ordered Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon to leave the country on Sept 4. The two men are parties to a dispute on Samui Island.

Thai News Agency reported that Dimino was being detained separately from Ohayon, who was also being held pending deportation.