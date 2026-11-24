Police have arrested a Myanmar man suspected of murdering his estranged wife, dismembering her body and dumping the remains at a rubbish site in Soi Lat Phrao 109 in Bangkok.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom said on Monday that forensic officers had collected evidence and questioned tenants at an apartment building where the Myanmar couple were believed to have lived, located about 20 metres from where the woman’s remains were found.

He said investigators had identified the suspect and believed the victim was his wife, though formal identification of the remains was still underway.

CCTV footage from the apartment building recorded on November 18 at about 10.27pm showed a man carrying a sack out of a third-floor room, Pol Lt Gen Sayam said.

The footage showed him carrying sacks out of the room three times, including one believed to contain the victim’s head, before dumping them at the nearby rubbish site.

A search of the room uncovered widespread bloodstains, particularly in the bathroom, with police estimating the woman had died five to seven days earlier.

Witness accounts indicated the killing may have been motivated by jealousy, as the couple were frequently heard quarrelling, Pol Lt Gen Sayam added.

The body had been cut into four pieces and the skin on the fingertips had been removed, apparently to hinder identification, while some internal organs remained missing.

Following a manhunt, police tracked down and arrested the suspect at a rented room in Samut Sakhon province late on Monday as he was allegedly preparing to flee toward the border.

He reportedly confessed to being the man seen carrying the sacks in the November 18 CCTV footage.