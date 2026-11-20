Thailand plans to raise toxic contamination of the Sai River, linked to mining activities in Myanmar, during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, seeking Beijing’s support through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) framework in improving regional water-quality management.

Speaking in Shenzhen in China on Thursday, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that the government is treating the pollution as an urgent priority, noting that deteriorating water quality has disrupted agricultural irrigation and household consumption for Thai residents along the border.

Sihasak said that Bangkok intends to approach Beijing constructively, rather than assigning blame, asking China to leverage the LMC mechanism, which covers water resource management along the Mekong and its tributaries, to help address the crisis at its source. Thailand also raised the issue during the Chinese premier’s recent visit to Bangkok.

Alongside outreach to China, Sihasak said that he stressed the urgency of the situation during a recent trip to Myanmar, adding that a bilateral Thai-Myanmar working group will hold talks in Thailand on November 25 and 26, with the Myanmar delegation head scheduled to visit the Foreign Ministry.

“We are not pointing fingers at anyone, but this problem must be resolved urgently at its mining source,” Sihasak said, adding that the Foreign Ministry is pursuing every available bilateral and regional mechanism to restore safe water supplies for affected communities.