The government has imposed strict safety measures ahead of the Loy Krathong festival today, warning that unauthorised use of fireworks carries up to three years in prison while celebratory gunfire could result in a 10-year term and the revocation of firearm licences.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said that authorities are cracking down on the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns and all spark-emitting devices, particularly inside buildings, enclosed spaces and near entertainment venues, hotels and residences.

Violators caught lighting fireworks or releasing sky lanterns without official permission face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both.

According to injury surveillance data from the Department of Disease Control, covering 2023 to 2025, firework-related accidents injured 3,314 people, an average of more than 1,000 cases annually.

Males accounted for 86.9% of the victims, while students made up 33.27%. Roughly 66% of the incidents occurred at private residences, with injuries peaking around midnight (12.9%) and during January (20.3%).

Authorities are also targeting celebratory gunfire in urban areas, villages and communities, warning that falling bullets pose severe risks to bystanders.

Ploythalay said local registrars have been instructed to summon immediately licensed gun owners who fire shots into the air to place security bonds under Section 68 of the Firearms Act, or move to revoke their gun licences altogether, regardless of whether the shots cause injury or death.

Offenders face multiple criminal charges carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, alongside civil liability for damages.

The government urged the public, parents and businesses to celebrate responsibly, supervise children closely and adhere strictly to venue safety protocols, so that momentary carelessness does not lead to permanent loss or disability.