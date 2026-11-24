Protestors from the People’s Revolutionary Alliance for the Protection of the Nation (NPPN) plan to march to the Bangchak refinery in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district this morning to demand a reduction in the refining margin, the price spread between crude oil and the wholesale value of refined products.

Mano Khrueakaew, a core leader of the NPPN, said the march is a symbolic demonstration meant to show the refinery operator that high margins are burdening the public with elevated fuel prices. He added that the group has no plans to submit a formal letter to the refinery.

Mano claimed that several thousand people will join the march today, including hundreds of taxi drivers. While acknowledging that the procession could disrupt traffic, he asked the public to understand their goal of lowering the cost of living for everyone.

The march is scheduled to depart this morning from near Government House, passing through the Urupong, Ratchathewi, and Pratunam intersections before continuing along Wireless and Sukhumvit roads to the Bangchak refinery, a distance of roughly 16 kilometers.

Mano said protestors expect to reach the refinery around 2:00 PM, where they will hold a brief rally to state their position before dispersing. He added that the group will reassess the situation later to decide whether to continue protesting near Government House.