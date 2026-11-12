Galleries’ Nights Bangkok is gearing up for its landmark 13th edition, returning on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, 2026, under the guiding theme "New Horizons".

Highlighting the scale of this year's festival, over 100 participating galleries, art spaces, and cultural institutions are joining the lineup, cementing the event's position as a major fixture on Thailand's cultural calendar. This milestone edition also introduces a formal partnership with the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB), bringing world-class contemporary art and international spotlight to four key venues on the festival circuit: The Art Centre Silapakorn University, Alliance Française Bangkok, One Bangkok, and the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).

Over 100 Galleries Join Forces with Bangkok Art Biennale for Galleries’ Nights 2026

The festival continues to expand its footprint with exciting new additions. Beyond established venues, newly opened spaces like Quro Gallery, Cloud 11, bit.studio gallery, and Dib Bangkok are joining the circuit for the very first time.

As art lovers hop from one neighborhood to another, navigating the city's vibrant art districts is easier and more sustainable than ever. The event continues its strong partnership with MuvMi and its fleet of electric tuk-tuks, offering seamless mobility between art stops. To elevate the experience, MuvMi is introducing a brand-new GPS live-tracking feature within its app, allowing visitors to track tuk-tuks in real time, avoid guesswork, and effortlessly glide through the city’s creative hubs.

Over 100 Galleries Join Forces with Bangkok Art Biennale for Galleries’ Nights 2026

The two-night festival divides its expansive route across the city's iconic creative quarters:

Friday, November 20: Silom, Sathorn, and Riverside

Saturday, November 21: Ari, Pathumwan, and Sukhumvit

Created in 2013 by the Embassy of France in Thailand and inspired by Paris’s famous "Nuit Blanche," Galleries' Nights has grown exponentially over the years, attracting over 30,000 visitors across 80 galleries in its previous edition. Marking a new chapter in 2026, the Embassy of France is co-presenting the festival alongside the international arts organization Creative Migration and longtime coordinator Khun Asma Sentira, injecting fresh energy while preserving the beloved, open-air spirit of art for everyone.

Over 100 Galleries Join Forces with Bangkok Art Biennale for Galleries’ Nights 2026

With free admission across all participating spaces, visitors are invited to explore diverse exhibitions, engage with cross-cultural dialogues, and celebrate 170 years of diplomatic relations between France and Thailand.

The full gallery lineup, detailed routes, and interactive maps will be available at galleriesnights.com ahead of the opening night.