The Thai Navy is preparing all relevant information about its plan to procure a high-performance frigate from South Korea for submission to the Finance Ministry’s Appeals Committee, in order to address any doubts the public may have about the project, Commander-in-Chief Admiral Pairote Fuangchan said today.

He said he believes any doubts that the public or critics may have about the project or the RTN will soon disappear once the facts are made known.

He said five bidding companies were not selected because they failed the screening tests, and the RTN is ready to explain the details.

Thai Navy ready to explain frigate procurement project

South Korean firm Hanwha Ocean won the bid with an offer of Bt16.7 billion to build the frigate, about Bt270 million below the allocated budget of Bt17 billion. The bid price includes VAT, other duties, transport and insurance costs, and other related expenses.

Admiral Pairote assured the public that the procurement project is being conducted in accordance with established procedures and good-governance principles.