The deadly fire in Phuket’s Patong area this morning is believed to have been caused by the explosion of an electricity transformer on the ground floor of a building. The resulting blaze killed 11 people and injured over 30, most of them suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

From initial enquiries by police and firefighters, Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said that the fire started on the ground floor of a building, which housed a motorcycle rental service storing a large quantity of fuel in the bikes and lubricants which are ideal accelerants for fire.

He explained that the burning fuel emitted thick smoke, especially in the enclosed area, adding that firefighters and rescue workers were forced to wear masks and oxygen tanks when they ventured into the burning building.

Arriving at the scene of the fire within five minutes of being alerted, the governor said the firefighters had managed to get the blaze under control, but could not save the first victim on the third floor, adding that seven more bodies were found on the fourth floor and three more on the fifth.

He praised the firefighters for responding so swiftly and said that they have collected evidence from the deceased, which will be forwarded to the police.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors, 50-year-old Kamonwan Suebsaen, told the media that she was on the third floor of the building when the fire started.

She said that many people opened the doors of their rooms to try to escape, but encountered thick smoke that made it impossible to find the staircase. Chaos then broke out as everyone tried to escape, she said.

Having realised she could not get downstairs, she recalled that went upstairs to the fifth floor, where she usually hung her laundry to dry, but the smoke continued to rise. She decided to climb up to the rooftop before climbing over to an adjacent building and then climbing down to safety with the help of a housewife and a worker.

She said she sustained cuts on both legs from a fall and had to wait until she was helped by emergency workers.