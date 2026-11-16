Thailand and the US will issue a joint statement on Tuesday on the progress of their negotiations over an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) at the ASEAN summits in Manila, according to informed sources.

The sources said at the summit, both countries will reaffirm their bilateral ties and issue a statement on the state of their ART negotiations which have reached an agreement in principle. At first Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was expected to sign the agreement with President Donald Trump. As of yesterday, the sources said that the scheduled signing has yet to be confirmed.

Anutin would join other ASEAN leaders at the 49th ASEAN-related summits on Nov 15-19. They will also hold meetings with their dialogue partners, including Trump, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, among others.

Top of their agenda will be issues related to the Middle East crisis, tariff hikes, the South China Sea, the Myanmar crisis and external relations with major powers, according to the sources. ASEAN leaders will also sign the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) at the summit. It will be the first agreement of its kind in the world.

ASEAN Chair and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will host a reception on Tuesday for all leaders attending the ASEAN-related summits. On the same day, a series of summit meetings will be held between ASEAN leaders and their dialogue partners. Trump, who is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, has yet to confirm whether he will attend the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN-US Summit.

At the summit, Thailand and the US will issue a joint statement on the progress made during months of tariff negotiations. The sources said the two countries would soon sign the agreement, as their respective legal teams were finalising the draft. Both Trump and Anutin will proceed to Shenzhen to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov 18-19.

Only seven of 11-member ASEAN are members of APEC. The non-members are Cambodia, Laos PRD, Myanmar and Timor Leste.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be special guests invited by the ASEAN chair to participate in the summits.

Canada and ASEAN are planning to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of next year. In recent years, Canada has been proactive in strengthening its ties with ASEAN.