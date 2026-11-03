Suspended chairwoman of the ‘Do Good Foundation’, Panadda Wongphudee, may face charges of defrauding the public, money laundering and infringement of the Computer Crime Act, according to Pol Maj-Gen. Thaspoom Charuprach, commander of Economic Crime Suppression Division at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Accompanied by a lawyer, Panadda went to the Crime Suppression Division this morning, reportedly to file a complaint against her husband, Atip Anantawan, for alleged misuse of the foundation’s donations.

Before meeting the police, she briefly told the media she is not worried, but feels stressed over the ongoing controversy surrounding the foundation.

Pol. Maj-Gen Thaspoom also said that the police summoned two people today to provide information about their donations to the foundation. They are Putta-apiwan Ongphrabaramee and Phudit Kumnerdploy, a popular TV personality.

Initially, he said that Panadda might face the three charges and Atip could face a just money laundering charge if he was not involved in defrauding the public.

Meanwhile, Putta-apiwan, a TV news anchor, told the media that he has made five donations to the foundation since last year of between 100,000 and 200,000 baht each, totalling 800,000 baht, to help flood victims and people living in border areas.

As a donor, he said he sensed something unusual about the money trail, but could not say how the money was spent.

In the meantime, Boonyanuch Saengsri, owner of a Facebook page, went to the Economic Crime Suppression Division today to present additional evidence to the police regarding the financial dealings of the ‘Do Good Foundation’.