The new director-general of the Fisheries Department, Pinsak Suraswadi, has set a target to resolve the problem of blackchin tilapia in more than 200 natural waterways nationwide in 180 days and to prevent the invasion of “alien species” in the future.

On the 100th anniversary of the Fisheries Department, Pinsak said that the first two targets of the department under his guidance are to be the strengthening of the Thai fishing industry, making it more efficient and sustainable, and dealing with blackchin tilapia, an invasive alien species of fish which is threatening native species.

He noted that blackchin tilapia must be eliminated or reduced as fast as possible, otherwise it will continue to reproduce and cause tremendous damage to the Thai ecological system.

Citing information gathered from a survey of more than 200 watercourses across the country, he said that about half are safe from the invasive fish species. Currently, officials concerned are dividing the natural waterways into green, yellow, red and light blue zones, depending on the density of the blackchin tilapia found in them.

Green means free from the species, but placed under close watch using DNA technology. Yellow, such as the Lam Pao Reservoir, means that blackchin tilapia have been spreading and equipment will be deployed to catch the fish.

Red means a major infestation by the species. The department will cooperate with local people to launch elimination campaigns. The fish caught will be used, but not commercialised for economic gain.

Light blue means a maritime area, which will be placed under watch in cooperation with the Department of Maritime and Coastal Resources.

Pinsak said that he is confident that the 180-day timeframe will be sufficient to produce tangible results.

According to findings up to this month, seven waterways in five provinces have been identified as area with a serious invasion by blackchin tilapia:

- Chanthaburi - 161 blackchin tilapia found in 100m2

- Chon Buri - 689 and 356 fish in 100m2 in Klong Bang Lamung and Mahat Kinnaree pond respectively

- Chumphon - 135 fish in 100m2

- Prachuap Khiri Khan - 135 and 133 fish in 100m2 in Klong Bo Nok and Klong Bang Pu respectively

- Nakhon Si Thammarat - 221 fish in 100m2