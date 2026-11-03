The Thai military has deployed troops and hardware to reinforce security along the Thai-Myanmar border following recent unrest, while official protest letters have been dispatched across multiple levels to Naypyidaw, the chief of Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) said today.

NSC Secretary-General Gen. Chaipruak Doungprapat was addressing growing concerns over the volatile border situation, particularly in Myanmar's Myawaddy township opposite Tak’s Mae Sot district.

Chaipruak confirmed that security forces are operating in accordance with established procedures and NSC resolutions adding that “The armed forces have prepared force deployments and equipped personnel with necessary hardware in the designated areas.”

Formal protests and notifications urging Myanmar authorities to prevent further escalation have been submitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the NSC.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior is managing relief and compensation for local damage caused by recent incidents, he added.

Evacuation plans for those living in high-risk border zones have also been prepared for rapid execution, should emergency situations arise.

Addressing concerns over Myanmar's responsiveness to Thailand’s diplomatic protests, Chaipruak revealed that Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Ukrit Boontanont recently met with Myanmar’s military attaché, who pledged to coordinate with troops on the ground.

While describing cooperation with Myanmar’s authorities as generally positive, the NSC chief highlighted the tactical challenges of ongoing fighting near the border.

"Cooperation is there, but operational units in the field must exercise extreme caution… When heavy weaponry is involved, even a single degree or millimeter off target can cause mortar rounds to stray across the border into Thai territory," Chaipruak noted.

He reiterated that the Thai military has implemented strict precautionary measures to intercept potential threats and safeguard Thai citizens along the frontier.