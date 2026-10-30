A complaint has been filed with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) by a group of people, who claim to be donors of the ‘Do Good Foundation’, against the foundation itself and some administrators for alleged misuse of donations.

One of the complainants, Bunyanut Saengsri, the owner of the ‘Oysri’ web page, told the media that she has no personal grudge against the foundation’s chairwoman, Panadda Wongphudee, adding, however, that the use of donations by the foundation to build a pool villa in Phuket is not for public benefit.

Panadda has already been temporarily suspended as the chairwoman by the foundation and collection of all donations to the foundation were ordered halted, pending an internal investigation into the foundation’s spending.

Bunyanut said that she came to join other donors in filing the complaint because, last December, she had donated 1,000 baht to the foundation to help flood victims believing that the bank account number to which she had wired the cash belonged to the foundation. She said that she found out later, however, that the bank account actually belongs to somebody who has no connection whatsoever with the foundation.

The complaint was accepted by the police.