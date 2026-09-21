Two tourists from Myanmar have been fined Bt10,000 for stepping off a designated nature trail in Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai during a pre-wedding photo shoot, damaging rare Sphagnum moss, known locally as “Khao Tok Rusi”.

A representative of the couple appeared at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district today to acknowledge the charges and pay the fine.

Two Myanmar pre-wedders fined for trampling rare moss at Doi Inthanon

According to Phamon Jaisil, assistant chief of the park, the tourists left a bridge on the Ang Ka Nature Trail and ventured about three metres outside the designated route to take photographs in the Khao Tok Rusi area.

Park officials found footprints and signs of trampling at several spots.

The Ang Ka Nature Trail was designed to prevent visitors from leaving the designated route, as the Khao Tok Rusi area is an ecologically important part of Doi Inthanon. It is a high-altitude peatland and watershed forest that remains cool and humid throughout the year.

Two Myanmar pre-wedders fined for trampling rare moss at Doi Inthanon

The incident came to light after another tourist photographed the two visitors and posted the images on social media. The park authority then contacted the person who posted the photos and reviewed CCTV footage to track down the tourists.

Two Myanmar pre-wedders fined for trampling rare moss at Doi Inthanon

A police complaint was also filed.

The tourists were fined for failing to comply with an official order and regulations requiring recreational activities to be conducted only in areas designated by officials.

Phamon said it is difficult to put a monetary value on the damage because the area has a highly fragile ecosystem and Khao Tok Rusi is particularly rare.

He said the incident could have a significant impact on one of Thailand’s unique ecosystems, adding that officials will closely monitor the affected area.

Whether the plants and ecosystem will recover depends on several factors, including temperature and humidity, he said.

Main photo: Photo shows rare moss damaged by two Myanmar tourists who ventured off a designated path at Doi Inthanon National Park.//Doi Inthanon National Park