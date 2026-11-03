The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is refining its policy on street hawkers and vendors, stressing the need for a firm balance between pedestrian rights and vendor livelihoods, while strictly barring any new vendors from setting up stalls on city pavements.

Speaking after chairing yesterday’s first meeting this year of the ‘BMA Orderliness Maintenance Committee’, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reiterated that public spaces belong to everyone and must primarily serve the safety and convenience of pedestrians, children and people with disabilities.

Governor Chadchart clarified that street vending on sidewalks is a temporary, transitional concession rather than a permanent right.

“The BMA has no policy to promote or expand street vending on public land… Trading will be strictly limited to existing registered vendors. We will absolutely not register or permit any new vendors on footpaths,” Chadchart said.

The city's ultimate goal, according to the governor, is to help existing vendors achieve financial strength so they can eventually transition off public footpaths into legal, permanent commercial locations.

The BMA plans to upskill street sellers and support their move to private rental spaces, shop houses, organised hawker centres or formal business structures.

City officials believe entering the formal tax and commercial system will offer vendors long-term job security, as opposed to relying on public pavements.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed 15 designated trade zones across the seven districts of Bang Rak, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Ratchathewi, Chatuchak, Lat Krabang, Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon.

The governor ordered strict enforcement of cleanliness and safety standards. To keep footpaths clear for pedestrians, vendors in these zones will be prohibited from setting up dining tables and chairs, shifting the operational model strictly to takeaway services.

The BMA will also require standardised, neat designs for stalls and umbrellas.

Moreover, the committee formally approved the cancellation of four relaxed vending zones across Khlong San, Bang Na, and Lat Phrao districts, where street trading has naturally ceased, officially returning footpaths to the public.