Suspended chairwoman of the ‘Do Good Foundation’, Panadda Wongphudee, reported to Ban Na police in Nakhon Nayok province yesterday to provide evidence of her innocence against an allegation that she and her husband had encroached on forest reserves in the province to build a trail run facility.

Accompanied by a lawyer, Panadda presented a land contract to the police, as she denied any connection with the transactions of her husband.

She told the media that the contract for the purchase of a piece of land on which to build the trail run was between her husband, Atip Anantawan, and the local administration office and that she was not involved at all. The land in question alleged encroaches on crown property land.

She told the media that she will pursue the case, following legal process, to prove her innocence. She also asked for fairness in another case being investigated by the Crime Suppression Division police.

Atip, meanwhile, said via Instagram that he is consulting his legal team to defend himself.

Meanwhile, Boonyanuch Saengsri, owner of the ‘Oysri’ and ‘Phong Phuak Facebook pages, went to the CSD yesterday with additional evidence to accuse Panadda of defrauding the public by allegedly misusing the foundation’s donations to build a pool villa in Phuket.

Suspicions have arisen as to why the foundation has three bank accounts for donations, one for the foundation and two for Panadda and her husband. Panadda pointed out that spending in excess of 500,000 baht from the foundation’s account requires approval of the foundation board.

A lawyer, Amnuaiporn Maneewan, questioned whether Atip, who is neither a board member nor a member of staff of the foundation, can approve spending by the foundation.