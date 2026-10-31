Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said that Thai people should be aware of the advice of several countries for their citizens to stockpile enough food, drinking water and other necessities for three days in an emergency, but that they should not panic.

Some sectors of Thai society are, however, not convinced by the government’s advice and have started stocking up.

The prime minister reaffirmed that Thailand has food security and can access food production sources, adding that, even if the United States attacks Iran again, the government is fully prepared to cope with the consequences.

So far, 17 countries have advised their citizens to stockpile enough food and other necessities to last 72 hours.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that the ministry is monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and has advised Thai people there to stay abreast of developments.

Thai embassies will wait for announcements from the host countries before notifying Thai citizens there of what to do, he said.