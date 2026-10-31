The Ratchamanu Task force has stepped up night patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border in the Mae Sot district of Tak Province, as fighting continues near the border between Myanmar’s junta and rebel forces.

Troops involved in the night patrols in Mahawan sub-district include three infantry companies, the rapid mobile unit of the Naresuan force, the long-range surveillance platoon of the Naresuan force and the special operations unit of the 35th para-military ranger regiment.

The Ratchamanu Task Force is also coordinating with relevant agencies to cope any with emerging emergency situation should the fighting in Myanmar intensify and spill over the border and threaten Thai people.