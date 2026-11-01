Thailand’s political index for October fell to 3.52 out of 10, but the government’s ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme is the initiative most appreciated by the people, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.

Suan Dusit University conducted the poll between October 27th and 30th, by carrying out online and field interviews of 2,036 people.

The poll shows that the political index in October fell from 3.56 in September. All political indices fell. The highest scoring indicator was the performance of the Opposition, with an average score of 4.30 points. The lowest index indicator was the government’s poor performance in tackling illegal narcotics trafficking and dark influences, at 2.88 points out of 10.

On politicians with prominent roles, the poll shows that no government politicians stood out, according to 33.18% of respondents. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul scored 20.12%, followed by Yodchanan Wongsawat (18.87%), Ekniti Nitithanprapas (17.77%) and Akanat Promphan (10.06%).

In the Opposition, Rukchanok Srinork, of the People’s party, was the most prominent at 28.93%. People’s party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut came second (21.64%), Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva scored 128.80%, Rangsiman Rome, of the People’s party, scored 17.91% and Parit Wacharasindhu of People’s party scored 12.72%.

The government’s most appreciated works are the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ program, 50.30% and flood relief and compensation, at 28.51%.

The Opposition’s most appreciated work is scrutinising government’s performance and budget spending (39.32%), exposing corruption in government bureaucracy (32.33%) and providing assistance and visiting flood-hit areas (28.35%).