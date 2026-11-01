The International Horticultural Expo 2026 kicks off today in Udon Thani, showcasing garden designs, rare trees and plant species from around the world.

One of the main attractions is the collection of 32 international gardens, representing 17 countries and two international organisations, as well as gardens presented by government agencies and the private sector.

The event, which is being held for the first time in Thailand’s northeast, will feature rare trees, more than one million ornamental flowers and 50 gardens in total. Other highlights include giant kapok trees from South America, an olive tree garden, a giant date palm garden and variegated baobab garden.

Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 starts today

Moreover, the expo will feature over 200 cultural performances. Visitors can also explore the riverside community market.

The government expects that the 134-day event will attract more than 3.6 million visitors and generate over 20 billion baht.

The event is now open until March 14th next year, from 8am to 8pm. Admission is 199 baht.