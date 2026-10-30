The Naresuan Task Force has temporarily suspended the import and export of goods between Thailand and Myanmar through unauthorised border crossings for seven days, starting today, due to fighting between junta and rebel forces near the border.

One Thai villager was injured and a house in Ban Huay Mahawong in Mae Sot district has been damaged by a stray shell.

The task force said that the closure of the border crossings in Mae Sot and Phob Phra districts to goods is intended to prevent them from falling into the hands of the rival groups in Myanmar.

The fighting is the internal affair of Myanmar and Thailand has no role in it, said the task force.

The Royal Air Force has, however, deployed one surveillance aircraft to the border to monitor the fighting and to prevent airspace violations.