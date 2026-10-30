Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found no evidence that shipments of golden needle mushrooms, also known as enoki mushrooms, imported from China are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, as reported in the United States.

FDA Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm told the media this week that the agency’s recent inspections had found no imports of the mushrooms from the Chinese companies named in a warning issued by US authorities.

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued a notice warning that golden needle mushrooms imported into the United States from the listed Chinese companies were contaminated with the bacteria.

Supattra noted that other agricultural produce could also be contaminated with the bacterium, which occurs naturally in the environment, including soil and waterways.

She said, however, that thoroughly boiling and properly cooking food can kill the bacteria. She advised consumers to follow food safety guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The guidelines include washing hands before eating and when preparing food, keeping kitchen utensils and surfaces clean, cooking food thoroughly, storing fresh vegetables properly in refrigerators and washing them thoroughly before use.