Thai police rescued three Chinese nationals yesterday, near the Myanmar border in Mueang district of Tak province, and arrested four Thais for allegedly abducting them before taking them to Myanmar to work as scammers in a call centre.

Police manning a checkpoint on the Tak-Mae Sot highway tried to stop a car for a routine search, but the driver sped away, prompting police to give chase. The officers managed to stop the car and inside they found three men bound, blindfolded and wearing handcuffs.

Police immediately arrested the four Thais in the car, including the driver. They searched and found two more sets of handcuffs, two rolls of adhesive tape, a nylon rope and two electric shock devices.

The three victims were found to be Chinese nationals who had entered Thailand legally. They told police that they were intimidated and detained by the Thais.

The three victims and their alleged abductors were all taken to Mae Sot district for questioning.

It is reported that Pol. Gen. Tatchai Pitaneelaboot, the deputy police chief, will fly to the district to interview the Chinese victims and question the four Thais, who were suspected of being members of a human trafficking gang.